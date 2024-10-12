New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,407. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About New Horizon Aircraft
