New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,407. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

