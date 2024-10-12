Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $810.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $735.00 to $810.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $702.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

