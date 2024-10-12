Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 383 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie J. Kilgore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.18.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

