NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,354. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6022 dividend. This represents a $7.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

