NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,354. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6022 dividend. This represents a $7.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

