NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NCS Multistage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 1,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NCS Multistage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

