Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $5,560.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00071742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006906 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,211.23 or 0.40006858 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

