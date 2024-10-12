National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NPK opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
