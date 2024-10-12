National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NPK opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

