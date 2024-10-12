National Bankshares Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.39. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

