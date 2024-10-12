National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.55 million.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Stingray Digitl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

