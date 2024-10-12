My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

