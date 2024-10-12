MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.14 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237924 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

