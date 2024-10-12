Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,080 call options.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4,430.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

