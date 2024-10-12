Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,080 call options.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Mullen Automotive stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4,430.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.