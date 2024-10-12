Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,080 call options.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4,430.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

