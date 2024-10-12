MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Dividend History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.