MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.63.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
