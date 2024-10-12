MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

