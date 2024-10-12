MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $622.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.
About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
