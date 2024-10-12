Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 308,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

