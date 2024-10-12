Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as high as C$5.56. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 6,881 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$33,516.00. Insiders have bought 77,500 shares of company stock worth $413,603 in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.