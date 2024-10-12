Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as high as C$5.56. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 6,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$33,516.00. Insiders have bought 77,500 shares of company stock worth $413,603 in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

