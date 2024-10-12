Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Moody’s stock opened at $475.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average is $432.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Moody’s by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Moody’s by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

