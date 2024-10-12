Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Lowered to C$2.20

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montage Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Montage Gold Price Performance

CVE MAU opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$699.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

