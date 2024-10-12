Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Momentus Stock Down 31.6 %

Shares of Momentus stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Momentus has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.