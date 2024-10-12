Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at TD Cowen

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,842,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

