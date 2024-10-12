MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MingZhu Logistics Price Performance
Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.54.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.