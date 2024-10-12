MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

