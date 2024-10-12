Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

