Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 222,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,949. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

