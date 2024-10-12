Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Minera Alamos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 222,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,949. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
