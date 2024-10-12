Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.15 ($10.26) and traded as high as GBX 797.40 ($10.44). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.37), with a volume of 46,453 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £381.12 million, a P/E ratio of 836.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 784.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 780.08.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s payout ratio is currently 842.11%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

