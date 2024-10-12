Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,426,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,517.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

