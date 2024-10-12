MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CXE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,299. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 120,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

