Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 240 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

GLW stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

