Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 20,000 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Kellanova stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $9,231,952.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,024,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,475,818.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $9,231,952.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,024,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,475,818.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,515 shares of company stock valued at $83,979,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

