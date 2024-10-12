Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 12,796 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 152,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.