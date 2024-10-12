Meyer Handelman Co. Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

