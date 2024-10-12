MetFi (METFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.51 Million

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and approximately $542,566.56 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,787,066 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.43323802 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $323,768.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

