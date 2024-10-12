Meta Games Coin (MGC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,081.71

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $243.80 million and $71,081.71 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00253981 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.21761614 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35,830.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

