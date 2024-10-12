Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,225,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,578,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,629. The company has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

