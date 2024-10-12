Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.92. 5,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

