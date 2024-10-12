Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

