Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

EXPE opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

