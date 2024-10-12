Mendota Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

