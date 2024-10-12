Mendota Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total value of $316,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,780,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,858,547.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,642,951 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $278.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

