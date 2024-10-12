Mendota Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.