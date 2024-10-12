Mendota Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $242.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $238.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

