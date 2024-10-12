Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires 86 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

