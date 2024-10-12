MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.83. 72,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 563,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.22.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 535.3% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 410,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

