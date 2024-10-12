McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.0 %

BAC stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 50,660,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,864,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $325.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

