McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.2% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 72,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,043,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

CGBL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 241,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,529. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.