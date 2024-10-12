McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $107.79. 2,719,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.