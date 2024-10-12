McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

