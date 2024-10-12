McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

