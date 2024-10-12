MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE MBX opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

