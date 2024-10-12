Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $79.46 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.46 million and $5.68 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18365008 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,069,267.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

