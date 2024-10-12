Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $315.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.26. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

